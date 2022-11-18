MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

