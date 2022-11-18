MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allstate by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.