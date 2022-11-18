MGO One Seven LLC Sells 487 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

