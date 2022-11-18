Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) rose 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 116,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 165,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Mission Ready Solutions

In other news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

