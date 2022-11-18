Mizuho Cuts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $17.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

MD opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

