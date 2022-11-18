MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 28.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKSI opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.