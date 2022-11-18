Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading Down 7.9%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 14,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,906,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,688,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

