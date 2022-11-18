Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Holdings Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 1.8 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $82.01 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.