Morgan Stanley Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to €700.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $684.15.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $589.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12.

ASML Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.