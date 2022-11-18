Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 5,051 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,439,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,821,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.53. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

