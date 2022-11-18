Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,801,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,472,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.59 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

