Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,139 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

