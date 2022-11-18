Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

NYSE:ROP opened at $429.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

