Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

