Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 821,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 667,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.