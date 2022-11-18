Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masimo worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $137.02 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

