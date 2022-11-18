Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $181,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $94.60 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.