Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IQVIA by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

NYSE:IQV opened at $211.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

