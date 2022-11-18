Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.