Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

