Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Middleby worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $24,252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

