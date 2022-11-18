Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,298 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 893.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

