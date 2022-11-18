Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

