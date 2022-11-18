Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 20,385 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

EXEL opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

