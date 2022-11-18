Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $20,103,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

