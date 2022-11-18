Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,285 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,881 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $165.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.