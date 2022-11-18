Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Sonos by 1,069.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,627 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.35 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

