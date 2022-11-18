Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

