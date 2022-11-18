Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 396,664 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,063.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 78,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

