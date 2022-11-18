Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 396,664 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $14.34.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,063.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.