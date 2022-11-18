Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $67.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.89% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $113.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $39,313,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

