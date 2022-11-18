National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
National Storage REIT Stock Performance
National Storage REIT Company Profile
National Storage REIT engages in providing self-storage and tailoring self-storage solutions to residential and commercial customers. It offers spans self-storage, business storage, records management, climate controlled wine storage, vehicle storage, vehicle and trailer hire, packaging, insurance and other value added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Storage REIT (NTSGF)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.