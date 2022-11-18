Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 112,502 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,105 shares of company stock worth $144,882 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

