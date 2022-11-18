New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,898 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 576.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,464,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 316.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,114,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 495,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

