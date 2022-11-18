NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.07. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

