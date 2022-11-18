Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ondas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ondas Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

ONDS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Ondas has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

