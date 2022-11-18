NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

