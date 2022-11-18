Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

