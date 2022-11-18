Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

