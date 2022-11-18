Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

PNC opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

