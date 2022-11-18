Oppenheimer Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.81). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUMO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

LUMO opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

