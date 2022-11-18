OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 1,202,948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $506,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.09 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.