Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.90

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 13051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.