Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.90

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 13051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.