Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,699,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

