PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

