Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

