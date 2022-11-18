Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

