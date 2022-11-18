Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Photronics worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

