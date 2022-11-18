Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

