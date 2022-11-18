Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIRD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Allbirds stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

