Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIRD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Allbirds Stock Up 1.7 %
Allbirds stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
