Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after buying an additional 1,532,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Plains GP by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 1,339,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

